Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Earns “Underperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.50 target price on the stock.

POU has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.42.

TSE:POU opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.26. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$13.61.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

