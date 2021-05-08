ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $256.00 to $267.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ICON Public traded as high as $223.68 and last traded at $222.51, with a volume of 13768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.98.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.01.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

