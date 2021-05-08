Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 40,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 585,707 shares.The stock last traded at $64.72 and had previously closed at $64.45.

The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $64,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,630,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 15,856 shares of company stock worth $976,800 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its position in Talend by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Talend by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 814,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

