Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $77.73, but opened at $73.80. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.22, with a volume of 64,240 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

