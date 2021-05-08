RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.86.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of -104.41. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.16 and a 12 month high of C$21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

