Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,123 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 3,893 call options.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in At Home Group by 68.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in At Home Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in At Home Group by 31.5% during the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 478,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

HOME opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.