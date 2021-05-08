Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$32.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.86.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$13.20 and a 12-month high of C$32.70.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total transaction of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,873,621.34.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

