Abercrombie & Fitch Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 18,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,372 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

