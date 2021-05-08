Scotiabank Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$63.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

Shares of STN opened at C$53.45 on Thursday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$59.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

