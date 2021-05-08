Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.40-1.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.40-1.55 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 297.31 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold a total of 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

