Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.65.

TF opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$757.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 84.00, a current ratio of 84.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$7.39 and a 52-week high of C$9.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.68.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

