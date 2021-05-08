Research Analysts Set Expectations for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,723 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

