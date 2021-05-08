DA Davidson Weighs in on Tupperware Brands Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TUP. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $223,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

