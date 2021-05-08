National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.21 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.67.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$146.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$111.70. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$51.48 and a 12 month high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,419,785.20. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 in the last ninety days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

