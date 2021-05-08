William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,384,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 76,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

