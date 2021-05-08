The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.57 ($12.44) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.79 and a 200-day moving average of €9.16.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

