Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJY opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.22. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

