Piper Sandler Comments on Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNO. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

NYSE VNO opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

