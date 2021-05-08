Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $14.87. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 8,606 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $633.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

