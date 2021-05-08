Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.50. The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $19.43. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 573,612 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $7,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.