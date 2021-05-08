Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

TNT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.79.

TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$629.46 million and a PE ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.47. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$7.35.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

