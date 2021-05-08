ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

