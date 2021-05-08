Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.36.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$43.19 on Thursday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$16.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.99.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

