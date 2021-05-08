Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of LILAK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 671,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,942. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.44.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
