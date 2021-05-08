Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LILAK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 671,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,942. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

