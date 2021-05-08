SmileDirectClub (SDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

