NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.