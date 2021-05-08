Tyson Foods (TSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSN opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

