G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $20.95. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 7,655 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,474,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.44.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

