PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 14060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $387,357.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,719.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 105,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,653,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

