Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRON traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,483. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $6,255,653.85. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

