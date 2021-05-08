Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 11th (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group’s (NASDAQ:ULCC) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 11th. Frontier Group had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.62 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.