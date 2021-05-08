Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:WTS opened at $136.34 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.