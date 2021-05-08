O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $550.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $563.87 and last traded at $558.86, with a volume of 2506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $560.09.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.11 and a 200 day moving average of $471.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

