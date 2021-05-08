Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,646 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,192% compared to the typical daily volume of 437 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -77.32.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

