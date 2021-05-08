Pixelworks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,509 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 902% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

PXLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 131.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 488,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

