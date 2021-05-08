Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$156.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.41. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

