U.S. Concrete Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,992 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,574% compared to the average daily volume of 119 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USCR. Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,476. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $6,176,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCR opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

