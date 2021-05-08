NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXTC. Truist Securities raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. NextCure has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextCure by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,270,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 1st quarter worth about $2,789,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.