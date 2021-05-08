Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.05.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

