Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 274.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 2,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 826,082 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,276.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 510,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.