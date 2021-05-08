MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,025 shares of company stock worth $9,534,291. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

