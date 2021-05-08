David J. R. Sleath Sells 37,057 Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,011.50 ($13.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £12.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. SEGRO Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 967.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 942.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 957.33 ($12.51).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

