CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £56,810 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £56,810 ($74,222.63).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Fredrik Widlund bought 33,000 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £74,580 ($97,439.25).

On Monday, March 8th, Fredrik Widlund bought 68 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

CLI stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.22. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.20 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251.50 ($3.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

