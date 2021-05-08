ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Insider Osamede Okhomina Purchases 480,446 Shares

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) insider Osamede Okhomina acquired 480,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £14,413.38 ($18,831.17).

Shares of ADME stock opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.72. ADM Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

