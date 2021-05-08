ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) Insider Osamede Okhomina Purchases 480,446 Shares

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) insider Osamede Okhomina acquired 480,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £14,413.38 ($18,831.17).
Shares of ADME stock opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.72. ADM Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11).
About ADM Energy
