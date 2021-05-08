British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £135.90 ($177.55).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,777 ($36.28) per share, for a total transaction of £166.62 ($217.69).

On Monday, March 29th, Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22).

On Monday, March 22nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.32) per share, for a total transaction of £153 ($199.90).

On Friday, February 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, for a total transaction of £135.95 ($177.62).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,838.50 ($37.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,766.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,708.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

BATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.