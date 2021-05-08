Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Purchases 201 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayne Cottam bought 207 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($197.43).

On Friday, March 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 198 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.57. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.33 ($1.09).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

