Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Financial Survey

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Motus GI and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -12,916.77% -151.69% -77.43% GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and GenMark Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $110,000.00 450.48 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -1.15 GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 19.96 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -29.32

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Motus GI and GenMark Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 5 0 0 2.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 126.42%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $22.01, indicating a potential downside of 8.43%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company also offers Blood Culture Identification Gram-Positive and Negative panel, Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen panel, and ePlex Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel. In addition, it provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. Further, the company offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, thrombophilia risk test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test and eSensor SARS-CoV-2 Test. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

