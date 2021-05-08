Head to Head Review: China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) versus BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of BIO-key International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Crescent Enterprises and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BIO-key International has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given BIO-key International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International -770.75% -379.14% -201.75%

Risk & Volatility

China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and BIO-key International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International $2.27 million 11.71 -$14.59 million N/A N/A

China Crescent Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIO-key International.

Summary

BIO-key International beats China Crescent Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Crescent Enterprises Company Profile

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

