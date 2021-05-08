$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,350. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.