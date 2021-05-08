Reach (LON:RCH) PT Raised to GBX 335

Reach (LON:RCH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

RCH opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £761.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.28. Reach has a twelve month low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

